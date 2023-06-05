Acer’s Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop with 13th Gen i5 and RTX 4050 hits new low of $1,000

Best Buy is offering the latest Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop on sale for $999.99 shipped. Today’s deal delivers $200 off the typical going rate at Best Buy and also marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this laptop. This is also one of the first discounts that we’ve seen on a latest-generation laptop with 13th Gen Intel and NVIDIA 40-series. Ready to handle your gaming needs at home or on the go, The i5-13500HX processor here delivers the latest Intel has to offer, as well as plenty of power for mid-range gaming and doing office or creative work. The RTX 4050 GPU also packs NVIDIA’s latest Ada Lovelace technology which allows you to leverage DLSS 3 with frame generation, enabling you to play even the latest AAA titles on less hardware smoothly. There’s also a 16-inch 1920×1200 IPS panel here with a 165Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC for tear-free gaming alongside 16GB of DDR5 RAM and Keep reading for more.

Personally, I’m an MMO-style gaming mouse fan. While I’ve used MMO mice for years, it was only recently that I picked up the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, and I absolutely love it. I keep the 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver plugged into my desktop so I can use the mouse at home, then flip to Bluetooth pairing when on-the-go. The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless goes for $108, which still leaves nearly $90 in your wallet with today’s savings from the lead deal.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, then be sure to check out the deal that we found earlier today on CORSAIR’s latest M65 Ultra wireless gaming mouse that’s on sale for 31% off. Down to $90 from a normal rate of $130, this mouse takes aiming to a new level thanks to the DIP shift button that sits under your thumb.

Acer Predator Helios Neo features:

When you brandish this Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop, you’re holding the key to unlocking your ambitions – your curiosities – and endless possibilities. Suit up, strap in – and let Helios Neo pave the way. Equipped with superior cooling technology and a trove of performance like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop graphics and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with new performance hybrid architecture– this gaming laptop will be your guide to gaming bliss. With the 16″ 1920 x 1200 IPS panel, 165Hz Refresh, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and 3ms Overdrive response time you can say farewell to blur and hello clear, crisp, high-octane gameplay.

