Upgrade your battlestation with CORSAIR’s M65 Ultra wireless gaming mouse at $90 (31% off)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse on sale for $89.99 shipped. Best Buy also has it on sale for the same price. For comparison, you’d typically find this mouse retailing for $130, with today’s deal coming in at $40 in savings. Not only that, but it also takes 31% off and returns the mouse to the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Are you tired of dragging a cable around your desk when playing your favorite games? Well, this mouse solves that problem. As a cord-free version of CORSAIR’s iconic M65 Ultra mouse, you’ll find that it connects to your computer over the brand’s SLIPSTREAM USB receiver which “offers sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds.” On the side, you’ll find a DIP switch button which is designed to lower your mouse’s sensitivity to help you be more accurate and precise in certain games. There’s also the CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor with 26,000 DPI and a 650 IPS tracking speed. On top of that, there’s a 6-axis gyro that enables “ultra-low lift-off distance” which allows the mouse to track more accurately and even let you program tilt gestures and mouse movement macros. The weight of the M65 RGB Ultra is even customizable from 110g to 128g by using the six included weights. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for extra information.

If you need a similar feature set to today’s lead deal, but at a more affordable price, consider checking out the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra. Coming in at $48 on Amazon, you’ll find that this mouse delivers the same 26,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, it even has the customizable thumb button for snipers and other positions that you have to step down your DPI temporarily for any reason.

Don’t forget about the deal that we have going on with CORSAIR’s K55 RGB Pro LITE gaming keyboard right now. Down 40% from its typical going rate, this water-resistant keyboard is perfect for your gaming setup. Down to $30, you can even pick up the K55 RGB Pro LITE with your savings from today’s lead deal, making it an even better value. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to upgrade your setup as we head toward summer.

CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

