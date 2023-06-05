These long-lasting true wireless earphones from JBL are now just $38 (Reg. $99.95)

If you’re still getting tangled by your headphones, it might be time for an upgrade. The JBL TUNE 220 TWS true wireless headphones offer all-day battery life, and dual-connect technology for a flexible listening experience. What’s more, they are now only $37.99 (Reg. $99.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you only take a passing interest in wireless audio, you might have the impression that all Bluetooth earbuds are super expensive. But that definitely isn’t the case.

While brands like Apple definitely charge a premium, you really don’t need to pay a high price for great sound. The JBL TUNE 220 TWS earphones provide clear proof.

Powered by Bluetooth 5.0, these stylish earphones can connect to your devices almost instantly. The sound quality they provide is truly excellent, thanks to generous 12mm drivers.

You can listen for three hours straight on a full charge. The supplied charging case extends your listening time to an impressive 16 hours, and it’s a pretty stylish way to carry your earphones.

The earbuds allow you to enjoy your favorite playlists, make calls, and interact with your preferred voice assistant without getting tangled. And if you need to stay aware of your surroundings, you can use the earphones individually.

In their review, RTINGS.com gave the JBL earphones a solid 7.9 out of 10 in the fitness category. “The JBL TUNE 220 are very good sports headphones…They feel quite stable in the ear and shouldn’t fall out during most light workouts or runs.”

Order now for only $37.99 to get your hands on these impressive earphones, saving a massive 61% on the MSRP.

