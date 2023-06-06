New Amazon all-time lows hit Samsung’s 980 PRO Gen 4 Gaming Internal SSD from $70 today

Amazon is now serving up the best prices yet on the Samsung 980 PRO Gen 4 Gaming Internal Solid-State Drive. You can now score the 1TB model for $69.99 or the 2TB at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $110 and $250 directly from Samsung where they are on sale for $70 and $160, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. Now $5 and $6 under our previous mentions, these offers are also new Amazon all-time lows. While this model might not be the 980 with the heatsink built-in, they also come in at even less for folks looking to upgrade their PC battlestation with a high-quality internal SSD while saving some cash. It, otherwise, delivers similar specs for your setup including up to 7,000MB/s speeds and a “PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.” Head below for more details.

A notable alternative for folks that don’t need the heatsink tech is the PNY XLR8 CS3140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 model. This one clocks in with even faster speeds at up to 7,500MB/s and is currently selling for $123 shipped on Amazon in the 2TB capacity. PNY might not have the same level of brand recognition as Samsung but has proven itself as a popular, more budget-friendly solution for years around here.

If, however, you do need the heatsink-equipped performance for your rig, head straight over to our latest deal coverage of Samsung’s 980 PRO PC and PS5 heatsink SSD. Now down to one of its best prices ever if you dive in before it jumps back up, you can land the 1TB variant down at $80 shipped on Amazon right now. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here and you can learn even more in our hands-on review as well.

Samsung 980 PRO Gen 4 SSD features:

Next-level SSD performance: Unleash the power of the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO delivers 2x the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0, while maintaining compatibility with PCIe 3.0.

Maximum Speed: Get read speeds up to 7,000 MB s with 980 PRO and push the limits of what SSDs can do. Powered by a new Elpsis controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for superior speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs – every component of this NVMe SSD is manufactured by Samsung for performance that lasts.

A winning combination: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. It’s fast at loading games, so you can play more and wait less.

