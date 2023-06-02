One of the best prices ever hits Samsung’s 980 PRO PC/PS5 heatsink SSD at $81 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is now offering on of the best price yet on one of the most popular heatsink-equipped internal SSDs out there. You can now score the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $80.99 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon. Originally launching at $250, this model has more regularly sold for between $140 and $190 over the last year at Amazon and carries a $140 MSRP from Samsung. Now currently on sale for $90 at various retailers, Amazon is knocking an additional $9 off, landing it at within $1 of the best price we have ever tracked. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the 980 PRO is equipped to handle both PC battlestation and PlayStation 5 tasks with a built-in heatsink unit to help maintain performance during demanding tasks. From there, you’ll find the expected PCIe 4.0 interface capable of hitting speeds up to 7,000MB/s with a modern M.2 form-factor. Get a closer look at the user experience right here and head below for more.

PlayStation 5-ready internal SSD upgrade deals continue this weekend with particularly notable price drops live on the official Seagate 1TB Internal PlayStation 5 Game Drive down at the $97 Amazon all-time low. And we also spotted WD’s oficial PS5 model dropping in price again this morning to its best price ever at $100 shipped. While the WD variant clocks in at the same speed as the Samsung model featured above, the Seagate variant edges both of them out slightly at up to 7,300MB/s.

But if you’re looking for something even more affordable than all of those options that also sports integrated heatsink tech and is ready for PC and PS5, the going price drops on the CORSAIR PS5/PC 7,100MB/s SSD is definitely worth a look. This one clocks in at 7,100MB/s, impressed us after going hands-on, and is now starting at $75 shipped on Amazon.

The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs. Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata SSDs…Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More.

