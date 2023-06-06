Make fun summer vacation apparel with the Cricut Hat Press at low of $99 ($50 off)

With summer vacations right around the corner, you might be looking for unique ways to make gear for the family before heading out. That’s where the Cricut Hat Press comes in, which is now on sale for $99 shipped. Normally $149, this 34% discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen twice in the past. While making custom hats at home used to be an expensive and difficult chore, the Cricut Hat Press makes it easy and fun. You’ll be able to get “pro-level heat transfer results” thanks to the unique design of the curved ceramic-coated heat plate. Included in the package is a beanbag-style hat form which gives you something to press against when applying your design to a hat. There are three presets for temperature and time settings, though you can completely control it for custom materials through the Cricut Heat app. So, if you’re looking for a great way to make custom hats for the whole family ahead of summer vacations, this is a solid buy to pair with your favorite vinyl cutter. Dive into our hands-on review of the Hat Press to learn more about how to use it and what it’s capable of then head below the fold for even more info.

Cricut has its own hats designed specifically to be used with its Infusible Ink or other heat transfer vinyl. With a 3-pack costing just $20, you’ll be able to outfit the whole family with new hats for less here. Simply pair Cricut’s hat with some Infusible Ink sheets for your Cricut Maker, Explore, or Joy cutter and you’ll be ready to go.

One of the simplest ways to design your new hats is on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro. You’ll be able to fully utilize Cricut Design Space as well as the Cricut Heat app on the iPad, making it a great way to create hats and more for your family. Right now, the latest M2 iPad Pro is on sale at $999 with 512GB of storage in tow, making it a great vacation device too since you’ll have plenty of storage to download movies, TV shows, games, and music for offline playback while in the car this summer.

Cricut Hat Press features:

Meet the Cricut Hat Press, the perfect heat press for customized hats. Its curved, ceramic-coated heat plate features 3 levels of heat up to 400 ºF (205 ºC) for consistent, wrinkle-free transfers. The included Cricut Hat Pressing Form creates a firm pressing surface on almost any hat. Send precise time & temperature settings directly to Cricut Hat Press via Bluetooth connection and follow step-by-step instructions. . Enjoy a worry-free experience with safety-conscious features like auto-off, a comfortable grip & a safety base. The heat press works with major brands of iron-on (HTV), Infusible Ink & sublimation products. An excellent complement to all Cricut cutting machines.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!