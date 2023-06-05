Save $100 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with first 512GB discount this year

It’s WWDC day and the Apple discounts are rolling out ahead of Tim Cook and company taking the stage in Cupertino this afternoon. Amazon is stepping in with the first offer of the day, dropping the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro down to $999 shipped. That takes $100 off the elevated Wi-Fi 512GB model while delivering the first chance to save this year on the upgraded capacity. It’s the second-best to date and also the lowest since a 1-day drop back in December. The entry-level 128GB model starts at $767.39, too.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Even though this is the entry-level iPad Pro, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. There’s also the new hover feature available exclusively for the iPad Pro above, which makes the $89 experience even more compelling.

Arguably the even more compelling add-on to the M2 iPad Pro is also on sale today. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPads is also down to the best price of the year, letting you improve the typing experience for $229. That’s down from the usual $299 going rate for the black model, delivering that signature floating hinge design, backlit keyboards and trackpad for one of the best prices ever.

Then for all of this week’s other best deals, go hit up our Apple guide. WWDC week is here and so too are the price cuts on everything Mac, iPad, iPhone.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

