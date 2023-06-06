Samsung’s always-on camera PRO Endurance microSD hits $13 Amazon all-time low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $17+ $13
Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card

Joining a series of ongoing price drops on the latest speed-focused models from the brand (found down below), Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched in mid 2022 at $28 and more typically sells in the $17 range these days. This offer marks a new Amazon all-time low at a few bucks under our previous mention for the lowest price we can find as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it is specifically designed for always-on video applications, like your home security system and action cams, with a focus on reliability over speed. The 100MB/s solution certainly isn’t the fastest, but what you really need for your home security and the like is the “up to 140,000 hours” of reliable video recording alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, X-rays, water, unfortunate drops, magnets, and more. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature and head below for more Samsung microSD deals. 

More Samsung microSD deals:

If you’re looking for something more substantial in terms of storage for your EDC this summer, CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD is definitely worth a look. It might not be Samsung and it might not be SanDisk, but it comes in with faster speeds for the price and is now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows. Starting from $68, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a faster option at a price like this. Dive in right here while you still can. 

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD card features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on…With capacities up to 256GB, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years); Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years, you can rest assured that your data endures…The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip now an even bette...
Nintendo officially announces Pikmin 4 release date alo...
Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes an extra 30...
Elevation Lab’s best-in-class waterproof adhesive...
Extra 15% off Philips Hue sale live with HomeKit bundle...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the yea...
Get the bubbly summer cocktails going with up to 30% of...
Ninja’s Barista System does it all at $50 off: Si...
Load more...
Show More Comments