Samsung’s always-on camera PRO Endurance microSD hits $13 Amazon all-time low, more

Joining a series of ongoing price drops on the latest speed-focused models from the brand (found down below), Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched in mid 2022 at $28 and more typically sells in the $17 range these days. This offer marks a new Amazon all-time low at a few bucks under our previous mention for the lowest price we can find as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it is specifically designed for always-on video applications, like your home security system and action cams, with a focus on reliability over speed. The 100MB/s solution certainly isn’t the fastest, but what you really need for your home security and the like is the “up to 140,000 hours” of reliable video recording alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, X-rays, water, unfortunate drops, magnets, and more. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature and head below for more Samsung microSD deals.

More Samsung microSD deals:

If you’re looking for something more substantial in terms of storage for your EDC this summer, CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD is definitely worth a look. It might not be Samsung and it might not be SanDisk, but it comes in with faster speeds for the price and is now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows. Starting from $68, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a faster option at a price like this. Dive in right here while you still can.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD card features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on…With capacities up to 256GB, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years); Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years, you can rest assured that your data endures…The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most.

