CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD is about as affordable as it gets at new $68 low

We are now tracking the best price ever on the CORSAIR EX100U portable SSDs that launched late last year. Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR EX100U USB-C Portable SSDs at $67.99 for the 1TB and $124.99 for the 2TB model, both with free shipping. Regularly $108 and $190 respectively, you’re looking at up to 37% off and a pair of new Amazon all-time lows. There are plenty of price drops on the best portable SSDs out there right now, but the latest CORSAIR variant has a few things going for it. First of all, you’ll be very hard-pressed to find a 1TB portable SSD than can run at up to 1,600MB/s at under under $70, never mind the $68 available here. It also sports a slim and unique form-factor that features a USB-C port cover you don’t typically find from the big three storage brands. On top of that, the metal build also features a USB 3.2 2×2 connection – this model will definitely be landing in the best bang for your buck section in this year’s 9to5Toys portable SSD feature. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

As we alluded to above, despite all of the fantastic price drops live this week on portable SSDs, you will not find models as low as the CORSAIR EX100U in the 1TB category. However, if you can make do with a 500GB option, the $49 all-time low on the Kingston XS2000 has a lot going for it. Not the least of which is the speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rate and the included protective rubber sleeve. Get a closer look at this deal right here and you’ll find a giant selection of other options in this roundup.

On the gaming side of things, the ongoing all-time low live on WD_BLACK’s 2TB SSD Game Drive with RGB halo lighting now sits alongside this morning’s deal on the WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s Thunderbolt Game Dock SSD. The latter of which is a particularly powerful solution that not only delivers SSD storage but also an expanded I/O hub loaded with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet ports. Best of all, it is also now at a new Amazon all-time low with over $100 in savings.

CORSAIR EX100U USB-C Portable SSD features:

USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth moves large data files at up to 20Gbps.

Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds. *Performance varies by capacity. USB 3.2 2×2 connection required for maximum rated performance.

A footprint smaller than a credit card makes it easy to take the EX100U with you, for high-performance storage on-the-go.

Easy to use right out of the box with a single connection for power and data on PC, Mac, and consoles.

The protective cap for the USB Type-C connector keeps your storage safe and secure on the go.

