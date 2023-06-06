Solo Stove celebrates Father’s Day with fire starter cards and Backyard Bundles from $410

Father’s Day is a few weeks away, and summer nights with friends and family aren’t far off (if not already here). To celebrate this, Solo Stove is currently running a Backyard Bundles promotion with various smokeless fire pit combos on sale from $410 shipped. Our top pick here is the Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 at $419.99. For comparison, at MSRP, you’d spend $840 on this bundle, though current sale prices put each item individually at a combined value of $575. Either way, you’re saving at least $155 here and scoring a solid discount on one of the best smokeless fire pits out there.

If you’re not familiar, the Solo Stove uses a unique method of burning and venting to essentially make a “smokeless” fire pit. Once the fire is burning well, then there really isn’t any smoke. I love my Bonfire 2.0 and it’s awesome for summer and fall nights under the stars with family and friends. This bundle not only gives you Solo Stove’s Bonfire smokeless fire pit, but also the Bonfire Shield which helps to keep pops and embers from escaping during burns. There’s also the Bonfire Lid which you can place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained or use it as temporary protection from the elements. The Bonfire Shelter is also included as a weather-resilient protection system for the fire pit, as well as the standard removable base plate and ash pan as well as the carrying case. Learn more about Solo Stove in our previous hands-on coverage then head below for more.

Solo Stove also launched some unique Father’s Day cards that are designed as fire starters. That’s right, after dad reads his special card, he simply has to light it and throw it into his new Solo Stove to enjoy a nice summer bonfire with the family. The card itself is free when you purchase and you can get up to two cards per order with $10 shipping, or free delivery on orders over $99. Solo Stove is also guaranteeing delivery by Father’s Day for orders placed before June 11, so be sure to buy dad that smokeless fire pit he’s been wanting before next week so it arrive sin time.

Now, if you’re looking for a way for dad to cook a killer steak or some great burgers and hot dogs in the back yard, then the search is over. You’ll find that Char-Broil’s offset smoker/charcoal grill combo will let dad become a pitmaster without breaking the bank. Normally $110, which is already fairly affordable, this combo grill is down to $59 right now, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Solo Stove BonfireSmokeless Fire Pit features:

The fire pit built for the backyard and beyond. Get more from your backyard flames with the bundle that does it all. Complete your fireside set-up with the perfect bundle for ultimate protection and peace of mind.

