Char-Broil’s offset smoker/charcoal grill combo upgrades summer cookouts at new low of $59

Woot is offering the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Standard Smoker for $58.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, this same grill goes for $110 at Amazon right now, and the lowest that we’ve seen it offered for there was $83 back in May. Today’s deal undercuts that sale by an additional $24 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to take your outdoor cooking setup to the next level on a budget, this Char-Broil offset smoker and grill has quite a lot to offer for the price. For starters, you’ll be able to use it as two separate charcoal grill areas to cook various foods with ease. From burgers and hot dogs to chicken and steak, this grill can handle it all. Then, the side-mount barrel works as an offset smoker if you’re looking to create delicious slow-cooked BBQ, making this an extremely versatile, yet budget-friendly backyard upgrade for summer cookouts. Keep reading for more.

Make lighting your new grill a simple task when you pick up the Kingsford Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter. Coming in at just $15 on Amazon, it’s also budget-friendly and allows you to simply place some charcoal in the top and a starter underneath. Then, a few minutes later, pull the lever and your charcoal will be deposited into the grill and you’ll be ready to cook whatever you have on the menu for that day.

While Memorial Day might be behind us, July 4th is under a month away. Our beginning of summer grilling roundup still has our favorite outdoor cookout gear to browse through if you’re looking for something different. From our favorite pellet grills to vertical smokers or gas grills, we have it all for you in our coverage from last month. Plus, there’s several accessories that would pair great with the offset smoker above, like thermometers or gloves, if that’s something you’re after.

Char-Broil Offset Smoker features:

These heavy duty Char-Broil Smokers feature easy-access drawers to make replenishing water and wood chips a simple process. The steel construction and square legs make the Char-Broil Offset Smoker sturdy and stable. A welded cooking chamber keeps smoke inside, so you get the most flavor possible. You can control how hot your Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker gets with the fully adjustable heat control, and it also keeps smoke under control with the adjustable top chimney vent. A steel box holds wood-chips, and a porcelain-coated enamel pan contains the water. Attached side handles and wheels make it easy to move the Char-Broil Smoker from place to place when necessary.

