Cricut EasyPress 3 heat press makes custom summer vacation t-shirts easy at new $190 low

Amazon is now offering the Cricut EasyPress 3 Smart Heat Press for $190.07 shipped. Down from $249, today’s deal comes in at $59 off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Before today, the lowest we had seen the EasyPress 3 go for was $199. Perfect for making custom t-shirts, bags, and more, this is the smartest heat press that Cricut has made to date. It has a 12- by 10-inch ceramic-coated heat plate which delivers edge-to-edge heat which means you can do larger projects with ease. It’s smart and connects to the Cricut Heat app on your phone, which is where you can set the temperature and time for whatever material you’re working with. So, if you want to make some custom t-shirts for the upcoming summer family vacation, then this is a must-have. Dive into our hands-on review to learn everything the EasyPress 3 is capable of, then head below for more.

Something to keep in mind is that Cricut recommends that you use its own shirts and other blanks when utilizing Infusible Ink. Simply pair one of Cricut’s blanks (like the $5.50 canvas bag) with some Infusible Ink sheets and your Cricut Maker, Explore, or Joy cutter to make a custom product that’s perfect for your summer travels.

Don’t forget that yesterday we tracked down deals on other Cricut must-haves. The Hat Press is down to $99, which marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to help make custom hats, this is an idea pair with your new EasyPress 3. Plus, the Mug Press is also on sale for $149, which is a similar return to its all-time low as well.

Cricut EasyPress 3 features:

Cricut EasyPress 3, the world’s most beloved heat press, is now smarter than ever with built-in Bluetooth technology. Featuring an advanced, ceramic-coated heat plate design to offer even, edge-to-edge heat up to 400 ºF (205 ºC). Just connect to the Cricut Heat app to send precise time & temperature settings and follow step-by-step instructions for any project. Enjoy a worry-free heat-transfer experience with an insulated safety base — the press even shuts off after inactivity. Lightweight and easy to store, Cricut EasyPress 3 makes it easy to take on a heat transfer project at a moment’s notice. Works with major brands of iron-on (HTV), Infusible Ink & sublimation products. A perfect complement to Cricut cutting machines. (Note: Cricut EasyPress 3 will not function until activated with the Cricut Heat app and compatible internet-connected mobile device).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!