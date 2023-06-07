Save 20% on Nomad’s popular in-house AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 cases from $20 lows

Nomad today is now offering some of the first chances to save on its latest lineup of AirPods cases. Across both of Apple’s more recent debuts into the true wireless listening market, Nomad is marking down some of our favorite AirPods accessories on the market. A highlight has the new Modern Leather AirPods Pro 2 Case at $24. Shipping varies per order. Down from $30, you’re looking at a match of the 2023 low across all four styles of the premium cover. It’s the best since back in March, too. Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro 2 arrives with its standard in-house leather that takes on a more affordable approach to its higher-end Horween builds. The 2-piece construction pairs full grain and sustainably-sourced leather with a microfiber lining for some added protection. It has a cutout on the side for the lanyard loop to go through, as well as holes for the speakers and Lightning charger on the bottom.

Nomad’s AirPods 3 cases are also getting in on the savings today, with its Modern Horween Leather Cover dropping down to $24. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the same 20% in savings as above as well as a match of the 2023 low. Available in one of three different leather styles, this case features the same 2-piece construction as above, with an integrated loop to attach a lanyard. Or if you want to swap out the leather, Nomad also has the more protective Sport Case which sells for $20, down from $25. This one rocks a high gloss finish that comes in three different colors to add an even more rugged shell on top of your AirPods 3.

Shop the rest of the AirPods cases right here for 20% off your order.

Just don’t forget that you can also currently save on AirPods Pro 2 to go alongside the Nomad price cuts today. Landing from the usual $249 going rate, you can lock-in the second-best discount yet at $49 off. This scores you all of the new, second-generation tech for $200, including improved ANC, the updated charging case with lanyard loop and speaker, and everything else that make these the best true wireless earbuds on the market.

Nomad Leather AirPods Pro 2 case features:

Modern Leather Case elevates the look and feel of your AirPods Pro (2nd gen) while offering protection from everyday wear and tear. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to become uniquely yours.

