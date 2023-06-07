Up to 50% off smart scales for today only: Apple Watch-compatible Renpho from $18, more

Justin Kahn -
Renpho ES-CS Smart Scale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Smartindex (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off smart scales and wellness products. One standout has the Renpho ES-CS Smart Scale on sale for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, it has most recently been going for as much as $40 with today’s deal delivering nearly 50% in savings. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon across 2023 for this model. Ready to supplement your summer and year-round fitness regimen, it syncs data to the Renpho app, Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and even works alongside your Apple Watch (all but Series 1 anyway) to provide feedback on your progress. More specifically it can track weight, BMI, body fat, BMR, bone mass, body water, metabolic age, and more. Head below for additional deals and details. 

If you’re just looking for a sleek traditional digital scale for the bathroom or otherwise, today’s health and wellness Gold Box sale also features some Renpho models starting from $15 Prime shipped. That’s on top of blood pressure monitors and more all organized for you on this landing page

In the market for a wearable fitness tracker? Check out this deal on Google’s Pixel Watch while it’s $50 off the going rate and then dive into the ongoing Apple Watch offers. Yesterday we spotted the most affordable models in the current-generation lineup starting from $219 shipped via the official Amazon listing. Various Apple Watch SE 2 configurations have now returned to the lowest prices we have tracked yet and all of the details you need are waiting right here

Renpho ES-CS Smart Scale features:

  • Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users. (FSA / HSA eligible)
  • 13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody’s metrics change on Renpho app.
  • User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 and above.
  • High-Quality Innovation. Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 400lbs, 180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes. DO NOT let the sides of the scale, especially the four corners of the surface tempered glass hit any object, and it is recommended to wrap the four corners of the glass with soft objects.

