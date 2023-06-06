Apple Watch SE 2 all-time lows return just in time for summer from $219 (Reg. $249+)

Just in time for summer workouts, Amazon is now offering the best prices to date on the latest Apple Watch SE 2. Dropping several styles and sizes down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, everything starts at $219 shipped for the 40mm GPS stylings. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at $30 in savings and the first chance to save since our previous mention back in February. Also on sale is the larger 44mm GPS style at $249, down from $279 with the same $30 in savings attached.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then for all of this week’s other best deals, go hit up our Apple guide. WWDC week is here and so too are the price cuts on everything Mac, iPad, and iPhone. This morning saw the very first chance to save go live on Apple’s just-revealed 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It’s up for pre-order, and is now seeing a $180 price cut.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

