This Nanoleaf Lines accent lighting bundle works with HomeKit out of the box at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon today is now discounting some of our favorite smart lights here at 9to5Toys. The Nanoleaf Lines made a splash when they launched a couple years ago, and they have since gone on to be one of the more unique and popular ways to bring accent lighting to your smart home. Now a 15-line pack is dropping to its best price yet of $249.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the usual $300 price tag and landing on sale for only the third time. It’s matching the only other discount to the all-time low from a few months ago, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

A more affordable way to get in on the accent lighting, you can bring a 4-pack of the Nanoleaf Lines to your Siri setup for $100. This package includes everything you need to get started, but arrives with a less versatile assortment of the lights. You can mount them to your wall much the same, but won’t be able to create quite as elaborate displays. Still, this is a great option for trying out Nanoleaf’s signature lights on a tighter budget.

Now that we’re over halfway through the work week means a new assortment of price cuts across upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

