Brim’s 15-bar espresso machine ups your morning coffee game at 2023 low of $128

Amazon is offering the Brim 15-bar Espresso Machine for $127.96 shipped. For most of the year, this espresso machine has gone for $200 at Amazon with a few drops to $150. Then, in May, it bounced between $130 and $150. Today’s deal, however, delivers the best price that we’ve seen since December when it fell to a low price of $113. Are you ready to take mornings to the next level? Instead of stopping by the coffee shop on the way to work and spending $8 on a latte, simply make it at home before leaving. This espresso machine has a high-pressure Italian pump and a thermal coil heating system which ensures a consistently hot brew shot after shot. There’s also a 2-in-1 tamper/scoop which saves space, and it even includes a stainless steel frothing pitcher to practice latte art. Keep reading for more.

On a slightly tighter budget? Then check out the De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine for $120. Essentially, this delivers much of the same experience as today’s lead deal, but without the included stainless steel frothing pitcher. So, if you’re in the market for an espresso machine on a slightly tighter budget, then this is a solid option all around.

Don’t forget to check out Ninja’s Barista System that’s on sale for $50 off right now. Designed to do it all when it comes to brewing coffee at home, this system will do single-serve, espresso, and more. It even handles frothing tasks with ease for making your favorite lattes and cappuccinos. At $200, it’s a bit more than today’s lead deal, but it does have a bit more features overall, so do keep that in mind.

Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine features:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping. Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

