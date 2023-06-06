Ninja’s Barista System does it all at $50 off: Single-serve, espresso, frothing, more for $200

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 like it currently fetches directly from Ninja, this model is currently marked down to $230 at Target and is now at the best price we can find. Only twice in the last year have we seen it go for any less, including the fleeting $180 holiday listing, with today’s deal being the best price in months. We feature a series of versatile coffee makers around here, but this one is next level. Instead of purchasing a range of different small coffee appliances, this one can handle it all from a 19-bar pressure espresso brewer to single-serve action, over-ice brewing, and a traditional full-carafe drip option. On top of all that as well as various brew strength and cup size options throughout, it also sports a built-in, fold-away frother to “create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.” Head below for more details.

Another nearly as versatile option comes by way of the price drop we are still tracking on the Ninja DualBrew system. While this one isn’t going to push out espresso shots and deliver built-in milk frothing action, it can handle both traditional and cold brew options at $70 off the going rate. Now down at $130, you can get a closer look right here.

Prefer to be in the Keurig ecosystem instead? Some folks just love the K-Cup action and prefer to stick with the Keurig brewers despite the the Ninja models offering up deeper feature sets in most cases, and we have some solid deals to check out. Yesterday Amazon launched its latest Keurig sale loaded with various brewers, from smart to traditional, alongside a host of accessories like travel mugs and pod storage gear with deals starting from $8 Prime shipped. Dive into yesterday’s coverage while the prices are still right.

Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System features:

The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 3 styles: Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz). Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe.

