ORIA’s cordless electric precision screwdriver makes electronics repair easy at new $19.50 low

ORIA Direct (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 36-in-1 Cordless Electric Screwdriver Set for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $28 over the past few months, today’s deal delivers 30% in savings. On top of that, it’s the first price drop since March and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Perfect for building a PC, repairing a laptop, or replacing a phone screen, this electric screwdriver makes it easy to handle disassembly and assembly of various electronics. It has a variable output torque and is turned on and off by the rotation of your hand. That makes it easy to use, and simple to control. On top of the actual electric screwdriver, you’ll also get 30 magnetic bits, a storage case, and additional accessories to make repairs a simple task from here on out. Keep reading for more.

Keep screws and other parts organized when you pick up this magnetic parts mat. You can write on it with dry erase markers, and this is actually something that I used all the time back when I did electronics repair. As you take certain screws out of a device, they’ll need to go back right in that area. So, the magnets here will keep them in the squares, and you can easily write down what part of the project they belong to. For just $10, it’s a no-brainer buy to keep on hand for future repairs.

While today’s lead deal is great for repairing computers, it’s also awesome for upgrading them too. If you have a small NVMe drive currently (or just need more storage), then don’t miss out on the deal we found on Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s 990 M.2 SSD that’s on sale for $160 right now. At a new Amazon low, you’ll find that this drive is about as fast as it gets when it comes to PCIe 4.0 drives, making this a solid choice for your high-end gaming setup.

ORIA Cordless Electric Screwdriver features:

This electric screwdriver set includes 30* S2 bits,1* electric screwdriver handle, 1* SIM card pin, 2* crowbar, 1* magnetizer, 1* Type-c charging cable, which can help you work efficiently and intelligently. The unique stationery -shaped storage box also makes storage, picking, and carrying more convenient. The electric screwdriver kit comes with an aluminum alloy electric handle, the output torque: 0.25-0.35 N.M, which can make your work efficiently and quickly. Striped anti -slip design avoids work errors caused by hand slippery, which also helps improve work efficiency.

