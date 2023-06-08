Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s 990 internal SSD upgrades your setup at new $160 Amazon low

While we are still tracking solid price drops on the heatsink variants, Amazon is now offering the base model Samsung 990 PRO Series 2TB PCIe Gen4 X4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Originally $290, this year it dropped into the $230 range and more recently down to $180 at Amazon. Today’s deal is another $30 off for the lowest price we have ever tracked. While there’s no heatsink here, folks looking to save some cash for some serious speeds are also looking at the lowest total yet on Samsung’s 7,450MB/s internal SSDs – this is just $10 more than the 1TB with the heatsink for comparison. You’ll also find PCIe 4.0 action here alongside “up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and hands-on review. Additional details below.

While they aren’t quite as fast at up to 7,000MB/s, you can score the previous-generation Samsung 980 PRO PC and PS5 heatsink SSD from $80 right now. Still a more than capable solution that will save you quite a bit over the 990, you can get a closer look at the user experience in our hands-on review as well.

But if you’re a console user looking for an internal upgrade, this week has seen a pair of next-generation options from Western Digital make their official debut. It first launched an officially licensed Xbox Series X|S expansion cards starting from $80 to give Seagate’s options a run for their money before it hit us with its brand new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5.

Samsung 990 PRO Series SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO is a perfect fit for desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

