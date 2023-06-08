Pit Boss’ vertical electric smoker makes homemade BBQ easy at 2023 low of $200

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss Vertical Electric Smoker on sale for $199.99 shipped. Typically going for $250 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a solid $50 off. Not only that, but it’s $25 below our last Pit Boss vertical smoker (that was propane-powered) from back in October, and delivers the best price we’ve seen since November of 2021. Summer’s right around the corner (even though it already feels like it’s here) and that means outdoor cookouts are about to take over your evenings and weekends. That’s where this smoker comes in. You won’t have to worry about tending to a fire or running out of gas since it’s electric, which makes it simple to use. There are three porcelain-coated cooking grids that deliver 593-square inches of cooking space, and both the water and wood pans are also similarly coated for a non-stick experience. The smoker can be brought as low as 100F and get as hot as 325F, depending on what you’re cooking at the time. Head below for more.

Now that your summer smoker is secured, all you need is some delicious wood chips to fire it up. This bag of Weber Apple Wood Smoker Chunks will give you a good start and comes in at just $4.50 Prime shipped via Amazon. I used the chip variant in my vertical smoker, and loved the result that they produce.

Not sure what smoker or grill to choose? We recently did a full feature on outdoor grilling essentials, diving into the variety of outdoor cookers you can place on your patio. We also go over alternative cooking methods, accessories, and more to make your backyard grilling oasis even better. However, if you want the best experience possible, our recommendation is to pick up a pellet grill. Traeger’s premium models are still on sale right now for $200 off with prices starting at $1,100, so be sure to check those deals out before you go.

Pit Boss Vertical Electric Smoker features:

At Pit Boss Grills, we have engineered a smoker that smokes out the competition. With the Pit Boss Analog Electric Smoker, you can reach temperatures as low as 100°F and as high as 325°F thanks to the double walled cabinet and 1650 watts of power. With built in controls that are simple to use, you’ll have your unit up and smoking in no time. The ability to infuse flavor into your smoker is easy with the oversized front load wood chip tray, offering up to two hours of cooking time per load.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!