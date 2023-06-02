Traeger’s family-sized Ironwood 885 pellet grill with WiFIRE tech hits new low of $1,300, more

Amazon is offering the Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill with WiFIRE on sale for $1,299.95 shipped. Normally $1,499 these days, today’s deal is $200 off the regular price. Not only that, but today’s deal comes in at $100 below the previous all-time low, marking a new best price that we’ve ever seen. If you’re tired of filling propane canisters or buying charcoal, then it’s time to try wood pellet smoking. Sure, you still do have to buy pellets, but they’re more compact than charcoal and easier to use than propane. I recently switched from gas to pellet for most of my outdoor cooking and it’s been a great transition. Now, everything comes off the pellet grill with a subtle smokey flavor, and if i want that to be deeper, then all I have to do is cook lower and slower. The Ironwood 885 offers versatile functionality as it can grill, smoke, braise, bake, roast, and more. You’ll also find WiFIRE technology integrated here which allows you to monitor, adjust, and even start or end a cooking session all from your smartphone. Keep reading for more Traeger deals.

If you’re on a little bit of a tighter budget (or just have a smaller space), then check out this deal that we found on Amazon as well. Traeger has a smaller Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill with WiFIRE on sale for $1,099.95 shipped. Down from its normal price of $1,299, this is $200 off and comes within $10 of the all-time low set back in December of 2019. Today’s deal here actually marks the best that we’ve seen since then. This model basically has all of the same features as the one above, just in a more compact form-factor. The Ironwood 650 can fit up to eight chickens, five rib racks, or six pork butts, while the Ironwood 885 maxes out at 10, 7, and 9 of the aforementioned meats respectively. So, if you don’t need to cook nine pork butts or 10 chickens, then the extra $200 you save with the Ironwood 650 could be put back toward buying pellets, other accessories, and more.

Not sure about pellet grills? We recently did a full feature on outdoor grilling essentials, leading the way with why pellet grills are the most versatile cooker to have on your patio. We also went over alternative cooking methods, accessories, and more to make your backyard grilling oasis even better. However, at some point, you’ll probably want to have a flat-top griddle, as it does something that traditional grills can sometimes struggle to accomplish: smashburgers, pancakes, and bacon. Well, just today, we found a deal on Blackstone’s 2-burner portable griddle down at $162, which is a savings of $57 from its typical going rate.

Traeger Ironwood 885 WiFIRE Pellet Smoker features:

Traeger is the number one-selling wood pellet grill in the world. Our goal is to continually innovate, with an ambition to make outdoor cooking easier and better tasting. We’ll help you spend less time tending to the grill, and more time bringing family and friends together, creating a more flavorful world. The Ironwood Series grill is the latest in cooking technology utilizing WiFIRE technology that allows you to monitor and adjust your grill anytime, anywhere from the Traeger app on your smartphone. Plus, with the brand new D2 drivetrain, the Ironwood Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality.

