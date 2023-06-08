Satechi’s Dads and Grads sale takes up to 30% off when you buy two or more Apple accessories

Satechi today is dishing out a new sale to celebrate dads and grads alike. Today’s offer is doing things a bit differently than previous sitewide events, with the savings this time around applying when you buy more than one accessory. Applying code DG20 will take 20% off your order when you buy any two chargers, hubs, Apple add-ons, while code DG30 takes 30% off when you add a third item to your cart. Delivering the perfect chance to outfit your entire setup for less, or just score yourself a new nightstand upgrade while also getting those Father’s Day or graduation gifts taken care of, the sale applies to everything Satechi sells. That includes its popular lineup of iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories, all of which ship free in orders over $40. Head below for our top picks.

Highlights from the Satechi Dads and Grads sale

Of course, there’s plenty of other gear for your Apple setup, too. From multi-device chargers outfitted with MagSafe for your iPhone 14 to iPad docks, USB-C GaN charging hubs, and more, nearly everything the site sells is now up for grabs at 20% off or more when you bundle.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

