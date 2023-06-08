Stanley’s pre-summer sale from $11.50: Camp Pour Over Set, drinking vessels, much more

We are now tracking a series of notable price drops on the popular and iconic Staley drinking vessels, insulated jars, and camping gear via the official site and at Amazon. One notable offer we spotted that will come in handy when on the go this summer or at the camp site has its Camp Pour Over Set in Hammertone Green down at $28.84 shipped. Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $30 directly from Stanley, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also delivering a new 2023 Amazon low and is slightly undercutting the prices we spotted over the holidays last year. Alongside a lifetime warranty, steel filters, and a rugged build overall, this is one tough brewing set that can withstand your outdoor adventures or wherever you might end up. It consists of both a pour-over vessel and a mug so you can brew coffee and tea (among other things) out in the woods and elsewhere. You simply drop some coffee into the un-breakable reusable filter, “place it on top of the cup or coffee mug, slowly pour in the hot water, and let the coffee maker drip out the water through the fine pour over filter.” Head below for more price drops as part of today’s pre-summer Stanley gear sale.

There’s a reason Stanley’s drinking vessels and other accessories have been going strong since 1913, and it’s not just because they look pretty. With rock solid builds that can last a lifetime, now’s a great chance to upgrade your camping or adventure kit, score a new tumbler for road trips, and more.

Spread across this Amazon landing page and the direct Stanley summer sale, you’ll find deals on its insulated food jars, popular Transit Bottles, camp cook sets, beer chillers, and much more starting from $11.50 Prime shipped.

Another great way to prep your adventure kit is with the ongoing LifeStraw sale at Amazon. Loaded with filtered water bottles and the brand’s popular personal water filters, the deals start from just over $15 Prime shipped and you’ll find the highlights waiting for you right here. Then check out this $240 price drop on Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station to keep the whole camp site lit up this year.

Stanley Camp Pour Over Set features:

Refresh your coffee experience with Stanley products coffee maker! The Stanley Pour Over coffee maker is a traditional way to brew using a Stainless Steel filter. Brew pour over coffee like a pro at home. It is easy to use, and environmentally friendly. The stainless steel design is stylish and non-breakable. The stainless steel filter helps extract your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter. It’s a smarter option for your coffee. The perfect solution for brewing your fresh brewed coffee at home, in your office, or outdoors.

