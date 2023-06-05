Ready your kit with 2023 lows on LifeStraw personal water filters, bottles, more from $16

Heads up hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers, Amazon is now offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the best price of the year and only the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon since it launched in spring 2022. Whether it’s for emergency situations or during your summer expeditions out in the wild, these compact and handy filters are designed to transform otherwise harmful liquid into drinking water; “protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), and 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.” It contains a small microfilter designed to reduce clogging from silt and sand “for up to 1,000 gallons” as well as a “ultra leak-proof” construction to handle the rugged outdoors and bouncing around in your hiking pack. Head below for more details and additional LifeStraw price drops.

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s camping and hiking LifeStraw event right here. The deals start from just over $15 Prime shipped and include a host of the brand’s filtered water bottles, multi-packs of the personal filters detailed above, collapsible drinking vessels, and more spread across a couple pages of deals. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Joining today’s deals on Jackery power stations to take your camping setup off grid and more at up to $240 off, the camping and outdoor deals don’t stop there. Dive in to our Green Deals hub for even more and then check out some of the offers we are tracking on portable grills including this Blackstone 2-burner portable griddle grill at $162 as well as this Royal Gourmet 3-burner model at $82.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness

Enhanced microfilter performance helps to reduce clogging from sand and silt for better flow rate

Ultralight and durable, pack it anywhere for your backup hydration, emergency, or on-the-go needs

Extreme durability: premium materials make it tougher and ultra leak-proof

Unlimited shelf life means no need to worry about how long it’s been in your emergency go-bag unused

