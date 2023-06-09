GoPro MAX 360-degree action camera sees first Amazon discount of 2023 to $400 ($100 off)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $399.99 shipped. Also available direct from GoPro. Down from a $500 normal going rate, today’s deal doesn’t just save $100 or 20%, but also is the first discount that we’ve seen since December. It actually marks a new Amazon all-time low, though GoPro did offer it for $348 directly back in December, for further comparison. Designed to function as three cameras in one system, you can shoot traditional GoPro HERO-style footage as well as capture 360-degree recordings. This allows you to get recordings that previously weren’t possible with other GoPro models, and really takes your adventures to the next level. You’ll find Max HyperSmooth functionality here which gives “unbreakable stabilization” by “using 180-degree capture as the ultimate buffer.” When you’re close to home (or a hotspot), the GoPro MAX can even live stream in 1080p which makes it the ultimate content creation camera. Plus, distortion-free panoramic photos are simple with the PowerPano mode. There are even six microphones to capture true-to-life 360-degree audio and “deliver the best stereo sound ever from a GoPro.” Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for extra information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider the HERO9 Black instead. While it might not capture 360-degree video or have some of the other features of the MAX above, it still has a lot to offer. Similar to the MAX, it’ll live stream in 1080p when connected to the internet and you’ll find HyperSmooth 3.0 for advanced stabilization. At $249, the GoPro HERO9 Black comes in at 50% below the MAX, if you’re looking to capture high-quality 5K footage on your summer vacations, then this is a solid choice.

Do you need a smartphone to capture moments as they happen instead of having to break out an action camera? Well, that’s where the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes in, especially at $100 off. Down to $500 right now, this smartphone is packs a 12MP wide and ultrawide camera around back as well as an 8MP telephoto lens, which allows you to easily capture things in the moment this summer.

GoPro MAX features:

Classic HERO-style skills. Spherical-capture wizardry. Unbreakable stabilization. Make way for MAX, the most creative GoPro ever. Capture traditional GoPro video and photos or shoot 360 footage of everything around you. Snap a panoramic shot without having to pan—just point and click. Choose a digital lens to capture your footage exactly how you imagine it. And with six mics onboard, you get immersive 360 audio and the best sound we’ve ever delivered.

