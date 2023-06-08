Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy S21 FE sells for even less with $100 discount to $500

Not to let Google and its new Pixel 7a have all the fun with the budget-focused smartphone lineup, Amazon today is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB for $499.99 shipped. Marking only the second offer of the year, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual $600 going rate. We did see it sell for less back in April, but this is the only other chance to save and the second-best price of the year. Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

Elsewhere in the more affordable realm of latest Android smartphones, the new Google Pixel 7a now shipping for $499. Alongside that budget-friendly price tag, you’re also getting a $50 Amazon gift card with purchase to make the Google Tensor chip even more compelling. Clocking in as a better value than the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Pixel 7a does have some downgrades like a heavier and thicker design and smaller, less capable screen. It ships with the same 128GB of storage found above, not to mention the same 8GB of onboard RAM. Still, Google’s overall Android polish speaks for itself for many Android owners.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!