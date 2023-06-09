Hyper Tough’s 38-piece stubby wrench/socket set is the perfect Father’s Day gift at $13

Walmart is offering the Hyper Tough 38-piece Multi-size Stubby Wrench and Socket Set for $12.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ subscription trial. Down from a normal going rate of $20 at Walmart, a similar set goes for that price at Amazon right now. Today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked. This kit is perfect for whether you’re looking to just get started with working on vehicles or doing home repairs, or if you just need a spare mechanics kit to keep in the car should you need it as part of an emergency kit. In the kit, you’ll find that it comes with a stubby ratcheting wrench, screwdriver, and an adjustable wrench. On top of that, there’s several stubby sockets, quite a few bits, and a nice organization case. Not sure what “stubby” is with tools or why you might want it? Well, stubby means that the wrench, screwdriver, and sockets are quite small and compact. This allows you to get into tighter spaces with ease and quickly fix a problem that larger tools just can’t help with. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to socket sets, this is about as good of value as it gets. For comparison, this Egofine 12-piece socket set is $15 at Amazon and comes with a fraction of the tools today’s lead deal does. And, for a few more pieces, Stalwart has a 40-piece socket set for $15 as well. So, with all that said, the Hyper Tough deal from Walmart right now is the most budget-friendly set you can pick up if you’re looking for something to keep in the car.

Don’t forget to swing by our tools guide to find other great deals for upgrading your DIY abilities on a budget. Something you should never leave the house without is a pocket knife. Right now, we’re seeing Kershaw’s Kuro serrated folding pocket knife down at under $29 at Amazon, marking a new 2023 low that we’ve tracked. A pocket knife can help with opening boxes in the shop, and the serrated portion is great for cutting straps, rope, and more with ease.

Hyper Tough Stubby Wrench Set features:

Ideal for auto mechanics or everyday car or home repairs. To throw in your car for emergencies or whatever job you need a quick set for. The Hyper Tough 38 Piece Stubby set has ratcheting screwdriver, adjustable wrench, and ratcheting wrench for use in tight spaces or for those small jobs. It features a forged & heat treated steel body for reliable torque and strength, plus a full polished-chrome finish to ensure corrosion-resistant performance. Ratcheting bit driver features 3 positions, ratcheting to the left, ratcheting to the right and non-ratcheting. Adjustable wrench maximum opening: 1 in. Socket and screwdriver bits give you the perfect accessory for any project you are working on. The Hyper Tough 38 Piece Stubby set comes in a plastic storage case that is marked with each size for easy organization. The ergonomic handles on the ratchet, ratcheting bit driver and the adjustable wrench provide a strong and comfortable grip to get the job done.

