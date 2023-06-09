Brighten your garage with two 15,000 lumen LED lights for under $10 each, now $19.50 (Reg. $30)

Tanbaby (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 15,000-lumen 150W Deformable LED Shop/Garage Lights for $19.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code H56N92BT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically spend $30 for this pair of lights and today’s deal saves 35% from the normal going rate. On top of that, it marks a new all-time low and makes the lights under $10 each. These lights will easily make your workshop, garage, or basement immediately brighter. With a total of 15,000 lumens of output at 6500K color temperature, this slightly more blue “daylight” light is sure to impress. There are six adjustable panels which can be moved from 0 to 90 degrees and then a central, fixed center lighting panel which shines straight down. This allows you to really guide where the illumination is spread to exactly where you need it. Keep reading for more.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 150W for one bulb, and 300W for both, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $14 on Amazon, saving you an additional $6 over the brighter bulbs above.

Are you looking to overhaul the contents of your garage after installing the new lights? Well, be sure to check out EGO’s Power+ 56V lawn mower that’s on sale for $80 off right now. Perfect for switching from gas to electric for lawn chores, this will go perfect with the reorganization of your garage as we head toward summer.

Tanbaby 15,000 Lumen LED Light features:

Tanbaby garage lights use 2023 technology, with189 high-quality LED chips, the total light output is 15000 lumens [EQ 180w Amazon verified] at 65000K “daylight” for your garage, offering no dark areas, flickering or glare, bringing you a more comfortable Visual lighting experience.(Tip: 150W garage light is not a motion sensor garage light, no motion function). The garage light fixture adopts a 6+1 panel design, 6 adjustable 0-90° panels + 1 central lighting panel, which is adjustable to illuminate specific areas and achieve 360° all-round lighting coverage, garage lights to light up your life.

