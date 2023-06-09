An $80 discount on EGO’s Power+ 56V lawn mower is the perfect time to go electric at $349

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Typically fetching $429 this year, you’re now looking at the best price yet following the $80 discount. It’s matching our previous mention from back at the beginning of April and is the first chance to save since. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer is just getting started, making today’s price cut the perfect chance to finally ditch the gas mower from your arsenal and adopt a far more environmentally-friendly solution. All without having to pay full price, of course.

Also getting in on the savings is the dual 4Ah battery version of the EGO Power+ mower above. This model packs the same cutting technology as the package above, just with a pair of batteries for extra runtime. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $499 from its usual $599 price tag in order to match the best price of the year. This is also sitting at the same price as our previous mention from earlier in the spring.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that we’re ending the work week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

