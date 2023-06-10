Keep insects at bay this summer with KATCHY’s indoor fly/mosquito trap at 2023 low of $29

Today only, Woot is offering the KATCHY Indoor Insect Trap for $28.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $40 normal going rate, Amazon is currently running a Gold Box Deals of the Day which drops the same insect trap to $30.50, for comparison. For further comparison, we did see it fall to $25 back in December, though today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since then. Ready to catch and trap insects around your home or even patio, today’s deal uses a UV light, fan, and sticky glue board to be as effective as possible. Simply turn it on and you’ll easily capture fruit flies, gnats, or mosquitos, though standard house flies won’t be quite as tempted to land here. Head below for more.

If you’re only dealing with gnats and some smaller flies around the house plants in your home, then consider instead picking up this trap which is more compact and lower cost. Garsum’s sticky traps come with seven stakes and 14 sticky strips for just $5.50. Simply put the stakes with a few sticky traps into your plants and then they’ll catch all the fruit flies, gnats, mosquitos, and more.

Are you looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor space now that you’ll have a way to get rid of mosquitos? Well, that’s where Traeger’s pellet grills come in. Right now, the higher-end models are on sale at $200 off, with prices starting at $1,100. With built-in WiFIRE technology and both smaller and larger models on sale, pellet grills took the show in our roundup of favorite grilling and smoking gear for the summer.

KATCHY Indoor Insect Trap features:

Triple trapping power: a UV light, powerful fan, and sticky glue board combines to be an effective way for how to get rid of fruit flies, gnats, and other small bugs. Simply turn on/off when needed.

Use the fruit fly trap for indoors close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bin. Turn off the lights for best results.

No more ugly traps! Subtle and stylish; easily place in your home, kitchen, or office as a decorative piece. No zapper needed.

Not effective on house flies. Is effective in killing fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos.

Easy to use, choose between standard or low speed setting and leave it to work its magic, EPA Est. Numb.:93372-CHN-1

