This countertop nugget ice maker can be hooked up to a water supply at low of $260 ($240 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Wamlife Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $259.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Wamife sells the same ice marker at Amazon for $500 right now, and the previous best price we had tracked was $340 earlier this month. Are you a fan of chewable nugget ice? I know I am. You don’t have to worry about going to Chick-Fil-A to get that good ice anymore though, as this countertop ice maker creates it in your home with ease. Simply fill the ice maker with some water, and it’ll start producing nuggets in just 18 minutes. The bin will hold 3.3 pounds at a time, but the maker is capable of producing 30 pounds per day, which should be enough to keep up with your family’s needs. You can even connect the ice maker to a water supply so that way it can constantly make new ice, ensuring you never run out of the good stuff. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? For just $13 you can pick up a 3-pack of nugget ice trays on Amazon. Sure, these require a freezer and that you refill with water after emptying, but it’s a fraction of what the ice machine above will cost. Just keep in mind that trays won’t function nearly the same as today’s lead deal and you’ll have to constantly refill them with water and empty to keep the nugget ice production flowing.

Use your nugget ice to make some cold coffee this summer. Right now, the fully automatic Philips LatteGo espresso machine is on sale for $449, which is a full $200 off its typical going rate. With multiple preset brewing options, this would be a great pair with nugget ice to take your morning cold coffee routine to new heights.

Wamife Nugget Ice Maker features:

Chewable Ice Fun – Crunchy, airy, chewable nugget ice, enjoy the nugget ice maker for your favorite drinks. The crunchy nugget ice pairs well with soft drinks, nugget ice retains the flavors of the beverage so you have a tasty treat to chew. For anyone who enjoys an icy beverage, nugget ice may be your new companion

