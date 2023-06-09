Philips’ LatteGo full-auto espresso machine also makes cappuccinos at $449 low ($200 off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips LatteGo 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $449 shipped. For comparison, this espresso machine has gone for $649 basically since release, though it has fell to $549 a few times at Amazon. For further comparison, it has gone as low as $449 twice in the past; once at Amazon in April and once at Best Buy back in February. Designed to give your morning routine a simple upgrade, this fully automatic espresso machine takes a lot of the guesswork (and even prep work) out of brewing. You can use the touch interface to select the strength and how strong of brew you want, as well as choose between espresso, coffee, cappuccino, or even just hot water. Once you click brew, the espresso machine will grind your coffee, press it into a puck, brew, and then dispense the puck into a waste area for you to toss at a later time. That’s what makes this a fully automatic experience, as you only have to worry about clicking “brew” and then coming back to a nice cup of morning fuel. In fact, for cappuccinos, it even warms, froths, then dispenses the milk as needed to handle every single aspect of making your cup of coffee. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, pick up this 4-pack of 8-ounce espresso/cappuccino mugs on Amazon. Coming in at $21 once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find these fun mugs are made of glass, dishwasher safe, and also double-wall insulated to help keep your drinks warm. The clear aesthetic lets you see the layers of your drink, be that the espresso and the crema or the milk and foam of a cappuccino.

For making coffee on-the-go, consider picking up Stanley’s Camp Pour Over Set that’s on sale for $29 right now. Down from $40, today’s deal comes in at a new 2023 low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be brought to the campsite, this pour over set will help you brew a quality cup of joe to get your wild morning started. We also have a slew of other Stanley deals going on right now, which are perfect for holding your at-home brew as well as taking it on-the-go.

Philips LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What’s more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean. Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

