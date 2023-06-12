Anker eufy smart home cameras go on Gold Box with discounts from $29 (Reg. $43+)

Reg. $43+ From $29
eufyCam 3 and HomeBase 3 Edge System

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is marking down an assortment of eufy smart home cameras. With free shipping across the board, everything starts at $29. These are some of the best discounts to date and largely at the lowest prices of the year, too. There’s everything from standard indoor cameras with HomeKit support in tow, as well as outdoor solutions, solar-powered models, and even LTE cams to help surveil your property even when out of Wi-Fi range. You can shop everything on this landing page, or go check out the highlights down below while the offers are live through the end of the day.

A new work week is kicking off today, delivering a new assortment of price cuts across upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

eufyCam 3 features:

Spot tiny features on any potential trespasser (human or animal) with eufyCam 3—even at night. The Starlight photosensitive system enhances low light conditions for clarity in color. eufyCam 3 is self-sustaining in any outdoor environment with an integrated solar panel only needing 2 hours of daily sunlight for Forever Power.

