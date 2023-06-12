Lutron’s Caséta wireless smart lamp dimmer kit works with HomeKit at new low of $120 ($70 off)

Amazon is offering the Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lamp Dimmer Deluxe Kit for $119.95 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $190 for this same kit at Amazon. Today’s deal not only saves $70, but it’s the first price drop in the past nearly three years and marks a new all-time low as well. This deluxe kit is perfect for upgrading your smart home to have more energy-efficient lighting. Utilizing smarts, you’ll be able to automate your lamps for turning on and off as well as dimming by using this kit. This deluxe kit includes two smart plugs with on-board controls as well as two remote switches which can be mounted anywhere. The wireless remote switches support changing the brightness and turning the lamps on or off, making it easy to control your home’s illumination. Plus, there’s integration with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit so you can leverage smart home automations and voice control as well. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it doesn’t do necessarily the same thing as today’s lead deal, since there’s no dimmer capabilities here and also no wireless remote, but for $9, it’s hard to deny the value. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any major features here either outside of HomeKit compatibility.

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your voice-controlled setup. For starters, today only there’s a discount on a wide range of smart home gear from $10 at Amazon. Leading the charge is a slew Aqara, SwitchBot, BN-LINK, and more discounts including cameras, hubs, and other products. Then, Amazon’s latest Echo speakers are on sale from $28 and you’ll find the Echo Studio on sale for $160 right now as well.

Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lamp Dimmer Deluxe Kit features:

Controlling lights, shades and temperature from a mobile device has never been easier or more reliable. The Lutron Caséta Smart Hub allows for setup, control and monitoring of Caséta wireless dimmers and Serena remote controlled shades from a smartphone or tablet. The Lutron Caséta Smart Hub also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Ring, select Honeywell thermostats, Logitech Harmony remotes and Apple Home. Schedule lights to adjust automatically based on the time of day or create your favorite scenes that adjust multiple lights and shades with the press of a button. Enable geofencing to automatically turn your lights on/off when you leave or approach home or to notify you that you left your lights on. Installation is easy, the dimmers simply plug into standard outlets and allow you to control up to 2 lamps per dimmer.

