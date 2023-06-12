Amazon’s latest Echo speaker fall to 2023 lows: Studio $160, 5th Gen Dot from $28, more

Amazon’s most capable smart speaker has been enjoying its place at the top of the Alexa lineup without any price cuts as of late, and now to start the work week we’re tracking the year’s second chance to save. The Echo Studio fittingly gets its name from the sort of studio sound you’ll be able to enjoy from its robust internal speaker system, and now you can do so with a 2023 all-time low. The smart speaker clocks in at $159.99 shipped in both the original charcoal style, as well as the recently-refreshed glacier colorway. Normally fetching $200 in either case, you’re looking at only the second chance this year to save with $40 in cash kept in your wallet. We last saw the speaker on sale back at the very beginning of May, for comparison.

Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker arrives with a fabric-wrapped design that still keeps it at home in amongst the other Alexa devices from the company, while stepping up the design to fit in all of the higher-end audio components. There’s notably Spatial Audio processing tech packed in to deliver even more immersive sound from its 5-speaker system that comes backed by Dolby Atmos certification. There’s of course all of the streaming service support from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, as well as all the hands-free Alexa access you’d expect for controlling smart home gear, answering questions, and helping out in the kitchen. Then Amazon backs the smart home tech with a built-in Zigbee and Matter hub for an even longer list of supported devices. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Alongside its studio-grade counterpart, Amazon is back this Monday to offer the best prices yet across its collection of new Echo speakers. Just refreshed last fall, three of the new Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speakers are all marked down to all-time lows for only the third times yet. A favorite is the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock at $34.99 shipped. At $25 off the usual $60 price tag, this is a new all-time low. It’s $5 under our previous mention and landing lower than we’ve seen since debuting last fall.

Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features.

Other Echo Dot deals:

All of today’s discounts on Echo models come off the heels of an all-new addition to the Alexa speaker lineup beginning to ship at the end of last month. Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s new Alexa speaker that takes on a far more colorful and affordable approach. It’s made of recycled materials and mixes up the spherical designs above for a more vibrant build at $40 each.

Echo Studio features:

Echo Studio now features spatial audio processing technology for a wider and more immersive audio experience. For stereo formats, Spatial audio processing technology creates a wider and more enveloping sound stage. Its 5 speakers produce powerful bass with improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more.

