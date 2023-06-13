Eve Room tracks airborne particle readings with HomeKit and Thread at $80 (Save 20%)

The air quality issues from the descent of last week’s wild fire smoke may have largely come to an end for the east coast, but that doesn’t mean you should be ready to monitor future conditions. Right now, Amazon offers the Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $79.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at $20 in savings as well as the second-best price of the year. It comes within $5 of the 2023 low, which was last set back in April. So today’s offer is the lowest in over 2 months. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support back in December, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info. Head below for more.

If you can live without having Siri support baked into your latest smart home upgrade, Amazon’s own Smart Air Quality Sensor is also worth a look. As one of the only other models on the market actually worth recommending, the $70 price tag delivers much of the same air quality tracking tech as the lead deal. It ditches the more premium design and HomeKit integration, but will help you keep tabs on the temperature and other stats around your home for the rest of spring and then all summer long.

A new work week is now underway, delivering a fresh assortment of price cuts across upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

