Hey Dude is offering a rare 25% off sitewide with this promo code, deals start from $15

Ali Smith -
Fashionhey dude
25% off from $15
a person standing on a sidewalk

Hey Dude’s Summer Sale is offering 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Wally Knit Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $60. These shoes are available in three color options and have an ultra-lightweight design for added comfort. This is a great summer shoe and the slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze. It also has a cushioned footbed and ankle support to promote comfort. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Summer Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide including best-selling PFG styles.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

hey dude

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Aqara HomeKit cameras, hubs, and sensors see Gold Box d...
VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs start at $...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SkySafari 7, Desc...
Twelve South’s Curve Riser Monitor Stand tidies u...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $...
ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and ...
Columbia’s Summer Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Pa...
New all-time low takes $220 off OnePlus 10T with Snapdr...
Load more...
Show More Comments