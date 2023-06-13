Columbia’s Summer Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Pants, shorts, polos, more

The Columbia Summer Sale is live and offering 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on summer gear including t-shirts, shorts, outerwear, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Pines Terrace Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $20. For comparison, this polo is regularly priced at $55. It’s available in four color options and this shirt looks nice with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Plus, the material has UPF 15 sun protection and the material is stretch infused, which is great for fishing. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links