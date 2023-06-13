iScanner App Lifetime Subscription $40 (Reg. $59) for Father’s Day

Turning physical documents into digital ones shouldn’t be that hard in this day and age, but it’s still an extraordinary hassle whenever you get caught in a back and forth of printing documents, writing on them, and sending them back. Everyone could use a better scanning solution, and this Father’s Day, you can get your dad one of the best for an unbeatable price.

iScanner is the top-rated scanning and document management tool that makes it easier than ever to digitize and manage documents without a machine. iScanner leverages AI-powered tools to detect and adjust document borders automatically, straighten pages and eliminate curves and skews, and can even recognize text in more than 20 languages.

It includes a full PDF editor and file manager that makes scanning, signing, marking up, and more all a breeze. You can protect confidential files with a PIN, merge or split documents, number document pages, and even add watermarks all in the app.

iScanner also offers scanning modes to help you solve math problems, measure object length and area, count objects, and read QR codes.

iScanner has earned 4.8/5 stars on the App Store on more than 100 million downloads. It was The People’s Voice Winner in the Best Apps, dApps, and Software at the 27th Annual Webby Awards, and 9to5Mac writes, “iScanner brings handy AI-based object counting camera feature to iPhone.”

This Father’s Day, give dad something he’ll actually use. Now through 11:59 pm on 6/11, you can get a lifetime subscription to iScanner App for 33% off $59 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

