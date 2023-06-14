Amazon knocks up to 38% off latest Kindle, Paperwhite, and Kids models from $80

As part of its Father’s Day offerings with deals across its smart Echo speaker range and more, Amazon has now kicked off a new Kindle reader sale. First up we have the latest 2022 standard model Kindle on sale for $79.99 shipped. Available in both the black and denim treatments, this regularly $100 reader is now matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief drop back in February to $75. Today’s offer even beats the slight drops we tracked over the holidays last year just after launch. Described as the brand’s “lightest and most compact Kindle,” it delivers an upgraded 300 ppi high-resolution display alongside the usual glare-free, paper-like reading experience. Other features include an adjustable front light and dark mode for “effortless” reading day or night, an extended battery that can last up to 6 weeks (USB-C charging), and 16 GB to “store thousands of books.” For the environmentally-conscious, it also uses “30-75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium and has 100% recyclable device packaging.” Head below for more of Amazon’s Father’s Day Kindle sale deals.

Amazon Kindle Father’s Day sale

***Note: You can also save an additional $20 on select models if you purchase two of them at the same time. All of the details and eligible models are waiting on this landing page.

Kindle 2022 model features:

The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.

Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.

Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.

Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.

Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.

Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

