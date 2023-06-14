Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells at least $50 off from $190, plus more up to $400 off

Justin Kahn -
$400+ off From $190
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Amazon has now launched a fresh new Bowflex sale loaded with hundreds of dollars in savings on its home gym gear. It’s not too late to get jacked for the summer and beyond with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells now down at $379 shipped. Regularly $549 and more typically $429 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is now at the lowest we can find. This is also the second-best price of the year, matching the lowest total we have tracked in roughly 5 months, and at least $50 off the going rate. Among the most popular adjustable dumbbell sets out there, you can also score a single at $189.99 down from the regular $215, if you only need one. the SelectTech 552 ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds on each dumbbell via the side-mounted dial. The adjustable nature here saves a ton of space in your weight room, bedroom, or otherwise, effectively replacing 15 sets of weights in one fell swoop. They even come with 1-year of guided JRNY workouts to help keep you motivated. Head below for more details and additional Bowflex deals. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the latest Amazon Bowflex sale on this landing page. The deals start from $190 and deliver up to $400 in savings on everything from the brand’s media dumbbell rack and adjustable curl bar to full-on treadmills, connected bike experiences, and more. 

If you’re not partial to the Bowflex brand name, you can also score a pair of these CAP Barbell 55-pound adjustable dumbbells for $300 total. That’s $80 under the price of the models featured above with the same weight capacity and a similar overall design as well. 

Speaking of workouts, Apple’s fitness-tracking flagship Ultra wearable is now seeing a solid $50 price drop on just about every model. From the Ocean and Alpine Loop to the Trail band, you’ll find a range of the best Apple watches marked down right now from $750 shipped to keep tabs on summer runs, swims, hikes, and much more. Get a closer look right here

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

  • Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period end)
  • JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)
  • Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership
  • Adjusts from 5 – 52.5 lbs
  • Replaces 15 sets of weights

