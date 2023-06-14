Get Microsoft Office Pro Plus and Windows 11 Pro bundled for just $60 (Reg. $420)

To reach maximum productivity, you really need the right tools for the job. Both Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro Plus provide massive workflow upgrades, and you can currently grab them together for only $59.99 (Reg. $418.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

The regular version of Windows is fine for everyday computing. You know, stuff like checking your email and surfing the web. But if you need to keep an eye on multiple data streams and work with sensitive information, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro can really help.

This version of Microsoft’s operating system is packed full of useful business features, from enhanced multitasking to biometric security. The Pro version can also wake automatically when you arrive at your desk, lock when you leave, and redock seamlessly when you attach external screens.

Other key features include smart app control, high-quality narration, auto HDR, and widgets. Windows 11 Pro is rated at ⅘ stars by both PCMag and TechRadar.

Of course, your operating system is only the foundation of your workflow. That’s why this bundle includes Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021.

Along with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, this version of the Office suite lets you share data securely with Microsoft Access. In addition, you can make calls and send messages with Skype for Business.

This productivity package would normally set you back $418, but you can grab Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro Plus together for just $59.99 with this deal.

Prices subject to change.

