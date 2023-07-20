Get Microsoft Office Pro Plus and Windows 11 Pro bundled for just $50 (Reg. $420)

Andrew Uh -
Reg. $420 $50
a laptop computer sitting on top of a table

To reach maximum productivity, you really need the right tools for the job. Both Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro Plus provide massive workflow upgrades, and you can currently grab them together for only $49.99 (Reg. $418.99) via 9to5Toys Specials. That’s $10 below our previous mention!

The regular version of Windows is fine for everyday computing. You know, stuff like checking your email and surfing the web. But if you need to keep an eye on multiple data streams and work with sensitive information, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro can really help.

This version of Microsoft’s operating system is packed full of useful business features, from enhanced multitasking to biometric security. The Pro version can also wake automatically when you arrive at your desk, lock when you leave, and redock seamlessly when you attach external screens.

Other key features include smart app control, high-quality narration, auto HDR, and widgets. Windows 11 Pro is rated at ⅘ stars by both PCMag and TechRadar.

Of course, your operating system is only the foundation of your workflow. That’s why this bundle includes Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021.

Along with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, this version of the Office suite lets you share data securely with Microsoft Access. In addition, you can make calls and send messages  with Skype for Business.

This productivity package would normally set you back $418, but you can grab Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro Plus together for just $59.99 with this deal.

Prices subject to change.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Andrew Uh

Cuisinart’s regularly up to $300 outdoor pizza ov...
God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle with rarely discounted ...
Case-Mate refreshes popular transparent GaN charger wit...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Swim Out, Rai...
Greenworks electric tool Christmas in July sale goes li...
Amazon’s all-new Omni 4K smart Fire TVs back at P...
Level Bolt brings HomeKit to the front door with an inv...
Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remo...
Load more...
Show More Comments