Use meross’ triple HomeKit Wi-Fi outdoor smart plug to turn patio lights on and off at $25

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its Triple HomeKit Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug for $24.72 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $33, today’s deal comes in at over $8 off and is the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. Perfect for making your outdoor space smart, this Wi-Fi triple outlet is perfect for automating lights and other items on the patio. Each of the three plugs are independently controlled so you can hook up various string light kits, lamps, or other outdoor items to them with individual control. There’s no lack of smarts here, either, as this outdoor outlet connects to your Wi-Fi network for integration with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit. This will allow you to build out automations based on time of day, whether you’re home or not, or even weather in some instances too. Of course, smart integration also delivers voice commands, so you can tell your favorite smart assistant to turn the patio lights on without lifting a finger. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Speaking of voice control and Alexa, did you see that most of Amazon’s smart speakers are on sale right now? Pricing starts at $28, and the deals range from the latest 5th Generation Echo Dot all the way up to the Echo Studio, so no matter what type of speaker you’re after, it’s likely on sale right now. Then, swing by our smart home guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your connected gear ahead of summer.

meross Triple HomeKit Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. DO NOT USE IT FOR PUMP and EXTREME CONDITION

Schedule and Timer: Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. You can prepare your schedule in advance and will not forget to turn off the outdoor plug, decreasing electrical waste and environmentally friendly. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

