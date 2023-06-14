Pad & Quill sitewide up to 50% off leather Apple Watch bands, MacBook bags, more

Pad & Quill is now offering some particularly notable prices as part of its latest sitewide sale event. Not only are all of its handmade leather Apple gear accessories already marked down 25% across the site, but you can apply the codes you’ll find down below to bring the savings up to as much as 50% off at checkout. From some of the nicest leather Apple Watch bands I’ve ever reviewed, to iPad folios, cable organizers, leather wallets, MacBook bags, and backpacks, Pad & Quill’s high-quality craftsmanship comes at an expected premium, making now a great time to jump in. Head below for more details.

Pad & Quill sitewide sale – up to 50% off

On top of the markdowns you’ll find sitewide at Pad & Quill right now, there are some codes to use at checkout to drop the prices even lower. First of all, PQ20 will work across the board to knock an additional 20% off, but we have noticed that code AW30 is also working on the Apple Watch Bands and taking and extra 30% off. We recommend trying the AW30 code on anything you might be trying to buy and if that doesn’t work go for the PQ20 option – sometimes other leather goods are eligible for the Watch band codes.

One highlight is the regularly $90 Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band that is now marked down to $59.94 shipped. However, if you apply code AW30 at checkout, your total will drop down to $41.96 shipped, or one of the lowest prices we have tracked since its launch in March of last year. Made of strong full-grain leather on top with a softer treatment up against your wrist, you’ll also find UV-resistant marine-grade stitching, matte black or polished nickel hardware and compatibility with all 42, 44, 45, and 49mm Apple Watch models including the Ultra that’s currently on sale. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill sitewide event right here and remember to apply the codes mentioned above before checking out.

Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band features:

When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands.

