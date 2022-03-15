Pad & Quill intros first new leather Apple Watch band in years, here’s how to get 15% off

Pad & Quill – maker of gorgeous handcrafted accessories – is introducing its new leather Apple Watch band today. The first new entry to its Apple Watch band lineup in over three years, the Pad & Quill Single Tour Leather Apple Watch Band brings the brand’s usual attention to detail alongside premium American hide and a vintage 1970’s-inspired design approach. Best of all, we have a nice promo code to drop the pre-order spend well below the asking price. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Pad & Quill’s new leather Apple Watch band

Constructed from a single piece of full-grain leather, the Single Tour also features a “soft leather lining” alongside support for all Apple Watch sizes from 42 to 45mm. The brand’s usual UV-resistant marine-grade stitching is in place with matte black or polished nickel stainless steel hardware. This one also features a somewhat unique approach for the brand that makes use of an under-case single leather strap construction that sees the strap fold around the lugs and continue under the Apple Watch case.

This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands.

This aesthetic choice seems to have a draw back though. The new leather Apple Watch band supports Apple’s heart rate monitor functionality, but unfortunately, does not work with the blood O2 sensor while affixed to your wearable.

Each NATO Leather Apple Watch band is handmade and finished with UV-resistant stitching. These bands are designed to age and become more beautiful over time. We even included a unique passion of ours in each band. Under the strap you will see two small initials, those are the initials of the artisan who made that band for you!

Pad & Quill’s Single Tour Leather Apple Watch Band is available now for pre-order at $79.95 with a Thursday March 17, 2022 shipping date. However, using code PQ15 at checkout will knock that total down to $67.96 shipped.

