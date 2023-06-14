xTool’s D1 Pro 40W/10W laser engraver falls to new low of $1,557, 20W kit hits $938 ($130 off)

xTool is currently offering its D1 Pro 40W/10W Laser Engraver Bundle on sale for $1,556.98 shipped with the codes XT50 and XTOOLPARTNER at checkout. While the original list price of this system is a staggering $2,250, more recently it’s been going for around $1,700 or so. Today’s deal saves an additional $130 from its typical rate lately and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re wanting to take your laser engraving/cutting business to the next level, or get one started, the xTool D1 40W system is a solid choice all around. I’ve used several lasers, ranging from 5W diode to 10W, and even 40W CO2 systems. The 40W diode laser module on xTool’s D1 Pro frame is honestly one of the best I’ve used.

It’s capable of engraving a wide range of materials, including cork, darker colored acrylic, wood, metal, and more. While it can’t engrave or cut light/clear acrylic (you need a CO2 laser for that), the 40W module cuts through wood like butter. I routinely use it to cut both 3mm and 6mm plywood, as well as black 3mm acrylic and it just works every single time. It’s also great for engraving on cutting boards, putting your logo on the bottom of a product, or even doing mock-ups with cardboard as it’s fast and accurate for cutting that material too. xTool also has add-ons you can pick up for an additional cost, including its RA2 Pro rotary, air assist pump (highly recommend), honeycomb tray (great for cutting), and even additional material packs. However, do keep in mind you’ll get a small material kit with your purchase so you can test out the xTool D1 Pro 40W on various items before spending cash on things to engrave or cut. Keep reading for more.

Now, if you’re not quite ready to drop over $1,500 on a laser engraver, that’s totally understandable. Instead, you can use the same codes from above to get the xTool D1 Pro 20W Laser Engraver on sale for $937.99. That’s down the same $130 as today’s lead deal, as this system typically sells for just under $1,100. In fact, you’d spend $1,050 at Amazon right now for this same system on sale. While you’ll only get the 20W module here, and not the 40W, it’s still an extremely powerful laser engraver and cutter. It’ll run a little slower than the 40W, but at nearly $600 below the cost of the lead deal above, the D1 Pro 20W is a capable system ready to cut or engrave acrylic and wood, as well as engrave on metal, acrylic, wood, and so much more. This would be a great way to get started in your laser engraving business without breaking the bank.

However, if you’re looking to save even more and have additional functionality right at the start, then be sure to check out the xTool D1 Pro 10W Laser Engraver with RA2 Rotary on sale for $769.99 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $190 from its normal price there, this system still takes a step back in power as it’s just 10W, but that’s still great for engraving cutting boards, wood, and even tumblers thanks to the included RA2 rotary.

Now, you’ll need a computer to run whatever laser you get, and we have just the deal for you. Given both xTool Creative Space as well as Lightburn run on macOS, then Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air would be the perfect computer for your new business. With all-day battery life, a fanless design, and its ultralightweight build, the 15-inch MacBook Air will help get your business up and going as soon as it arrives. Plus, you can pick up the latest laptop from Apple on sale already with prices starting at $1,234 for the computer only, or saving up to $219 when you bundle it with AppleCare.

xTool D1 Pro 40W Laser Engraver features:

xTool D1 Pro 40W laser beam with 8*5.5w passing through a reflector achieves the world’s first 40W diode laser module. The highest power comes with the strongest laser cutting engraving among all the diode lasers. It cuts 18mm of wood or 15mm of black acrylic in one pass. With the 40W highest power laser, it can cut faster than 20W power lasers and increase efficiency by 200-250%. Unleash your creation potential with larger and thicker materials at a faster pace. For more accurate and stable work, we have upgraded the X-axis beam specifically for the 40W laser module. Sturdy structure design makes xTool D1 Pro more stable with high silence and has a longer service life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!