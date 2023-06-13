Save up to $219 on 15-inch M2 MacBook with our exclusive AppleCare+ bundles

It’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air launch day, and Expercom is giving 9to5Toys readers some exclusive savings. Bundling Apple’s all-new M2 devices with added AppleCare+ coverage, you can now take as much as $219 off various configurations of the Cupertino company’s latest machine. Outlined in full below, pricing starts at $1,405.76 shipped for the entry-level 8GB/256GB 15-inch MacBook Air. Including an extra year warranty, this package would typically run you $1,528. The savings apply to all four of the styles, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

All of the 15-inch MacBook Air AppleCare+ bundles on sale:

Of course if you’re just looking to bring home the 15-inch MacBook Air on its own, we’re tracking some savings on that front, too. Over at Amazon, you can now take $49 off both of the standard configurations. That includes the baseline 256GB model, as well as the elevated capacity version with 512GB of SSD storage on board. You’re lacking the added peace of mind and protection from the AppleCare+ bundles above, but can find more affordable $1,250 starting prices across the same four styles that our exclusive discounts cover.

Then for all of this week’s other best deals, go hit up our Apple guide. WWDC may have come and gone, but all of the best price cuts from Cupertino and beyond are now packed into one place to make sure you don’t have to pay full price on Apple’s latest. You’ll currently find first-party accessories at the best prices of the year, flagship iPadOS experiences, and more.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

