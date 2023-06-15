BioLite’s FirePit+ wood/charcoal smokeless fire pit falls to new low of $180 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the BioLite FirePit+ Wood and Charcoal Burning Fire Pit for $179.99 Prime shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d spend $300 for this fire pit at Amazon in new condition right now, and our last mention was back in May at $200. Today’s deal comes in at $20 below that, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique fire pit has a built-in battery that runs the integrated fan for up to 30 hours per charge, delivering an efficient burn and smokeless experience all around. This fire pit’s unique X-Ray Mesh top helps to produce 360-degree “floating fire” which helps heat to radiate outward and keep you warm with friends and family. This fire pit is also smart with a Bluetooth app so you can control the size of the flames with your phone, but there’s also manual options if you want to just reach up and turn things up or down. Plus, when it comes to fuel, you can either use charcoal briquettes or wood logs, making this a versatile backyard companion for summer nights under the stars and also a great option for when the weather starts to cool off this fall. Ships with a 90-day BioLite warranty. Keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind ditching the Bluetooth-connected features and built-in fan above, then we recommend picking up this fire pit and cooker for $150 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as easy to use as today’s lead deal, however, if you’re wanting to cook over an open flame, this is a solid choice to keep in your back yard this summer.

Now, for a more affordable smokeless fire pit, did you see Farenheit’s Flare 17.5-inch model that’s on sale for a new low of $100 right now? It might not have the built-in smarts as today’s lead deal, nor the fan to help keep the flames stoked, but it does keep the smoke down and provide warmth for all sitting around it. Plus, it’s $80 below the BioLite model, leaving cash in your pocket for other spending you might have on deck this summer.

BioLite FirePit+ features:

Enjoy the warmth, smell, crackle and feel of a wood campfire without any of the smoke. Our latest upgrade to the BioLite FirePit+ creates hyper-efficient flames with patented airflow technology and gives you a front-row seat to the magic thanks to the X-Ray mesh body. The USB rechargeable powerpack can run the integrated air fan for 30 hours on a single charge. When not in use, it can double as an emergency power bank. Lift the fuel rack and toss in charcoal to transform it from a fire pit to a portable hibachi-style grill, complete with included grill grate. Perfect for car camping, traveling in your RV, or when you need an emergency back-up source for heat and cooking. BioLite works to deliver renewable energy solutions to households living beyond the grid.

